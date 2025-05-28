safemars

$0.0000000156

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000001

24h high

$0.00000002

The live Safemars price today is $0.00000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.78K. The table above accurately updates our SAFEMARS price in real time. The price of SAFEMARS is down -0.56% since last hour, up 19.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.97M. SAFEMARS has a circulating supply of 383.34T coins and a max supply of 383.34T SAFEMARS.

Safemars Stats

What is the market cap of Safemars?

The current market cap of Safemars is $6.06M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Safemars?

Currently, 4.03T of SAFEMARS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.93%.

What is the current price of Safemars?

The price of 1 Safemars currently costs $0.00000002.

How many Safemars are there?

The current circulating supply of Safemars is 383.34T. This is the total amount of SAFEMARS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Safemars?

Safemars (SAFEMARS) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.06M

19.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 62.78K

Circulating Supply

380,000,000,000,000

