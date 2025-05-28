saga

SagaSAGA

Live Saga price updates and the latest Saga news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.372

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.35

24h high

$0.38

VS
USD
BTC

The live Saga price today is $0.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $36.10M. The table above accurately updates our SAGA price in real time. The price of SAGA is down -1.20% since last hour, down -2.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $396.66M. SAGA has a circulating supply of 246.30M coins and a max supply of 1.07B SAGA.

Saga Stats

What is the market cap of Saga?

The current market cap of Saga is $91.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Saga?

Currently, 97.08M of SAGA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $36.10M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.38%.

What is the current price of Saga?

The price of 1 Saga currently costs $0.37.

How many Saga are there?

The current circulating supply of Saga is 246.30M. This is the total amount of SAGA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Saga?

Saga (SAGA) currently ranks 527 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 91.60M

-2.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#527

24H Volume

$ 36.10M

Circulating Supply

250,000,000

latest Saga news