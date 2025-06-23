Sahara AISAHARA
$0.0849
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.08
24h high
$0.09
The live Sahara AI price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $247.14M. The table above accurately updates our SAHARA price in real time. The price of SAHARA is up 0.12% since last hour, down -0.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $849.30M. SAHARA has a circulating supply of 2.04B coins and a max supply of 10.00B SAHARA.
Sahara AI Stats
What is the market cap of Sahara AI?
The current market cap of Sahara AI is $173.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sahara AI?
Currently, 2.91B of SAHARA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $247.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.16%.
What is the current price of Sahara AI?
The price of 1 Sahara AI currently costs $0.08.
How many Sahara AI are there?
The current circulating supply of Sahara AI is 2.04B. This is the total amount of SAHARA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sahara AI?
Sahara AI (SAHARA) currently ranks 303 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 173.18M
-0.16 %
#303
$ 247.14M
2,000,000,000
