sai

SaiSAI

Live Sai price updates and the latest Sai news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$14.44

$0

(0%)

24h low

$13.73

24h high

$14.56

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sai price today is $14.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.04. The table above accurately updates our SAI price in real time. The price of SAI is down -0.78% since last hour, up 3.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.75M. SAI has a circulating supply of 2.68M coins and a max supply of 2.68M SAI.

Sai Stats

What is the market cap of Sai?

The current market cap of Sai is $38.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sai?

Currently, 3.67 of SAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.04 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.85%.

What is the current price of Sai?

The price of 1 Sai currently costs $14.44.

How many Sai are there?

The current circulating supply of Sai is 2.68M. This is the total amount of SAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sai?

Sai (SAI) currently ranks 839 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 38.74M

3.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#839

24H Volume

$ 53.04

Circulating Supply

2,700,000

latest Sai news