Live Saito price updates and the latest Saito news.

price

$0.00293

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Saito price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $127.26K. The table above accurately updates our SAITO price in real time. The price of SAITO is up 0.05% since last hour, up 3.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.78M. SAITO has a circulating supply of 3.00B coins and a max supply of 3.00B SAITO.

Saito Stats

What is the market cap of Saito?

The current market cap of Saito is $8.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Saito?

Currently, 43.48M of SAITO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $127.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.34%.

What is the current price of Saito?

The price of 1 Saito currently costs $0.003.

How many Saito are there?

The current circulating supply of Saito is 3.00B. This is the total amount of SAITO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Saito?

Saito (SAITO) currently ranks 1690 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.78M

3.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1690

24H Volume

$ 127.26K

Circulating Supply

3,000,000,000

