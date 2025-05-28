SALTSALT
Live SALT price updates and the latest SALT news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0424
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.03
24h high
$0.05
The live SALT price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $157.89K. The table above accurately updates our SALT price in real time. The price of SALT is up 30.75% since last hour, up 52.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.09M. SALT has a circulating supply of 87.48M coins and a max supply of 120.00M SALT.
about SALT
What is SALT?
SALT Stats
What is the market cap of SALT?
The current market cap of SALT is $3.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of SALT?
Currently, 3.72M of SALT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $157.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 52.71%.
What is the current price of SALT?
The price of 1 SALT currently costs $0.04.
How many SALT are there?
The current circulating supply of SALT is 87.48M. This is the total amount of SALT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of SALT?
SALT (SALT) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 3.59M
52.71 %
#1733
$ 157.89K
87,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/