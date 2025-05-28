The Sandbox is a virtual world where players can build, own, and monetize their gaming experiences using non-fungible tokens(NFTs) and $SAND, the platform’s utility token. Players can create digital assets in the form of NFTs, upload them to the marketplace, and integrate into games with The Sandbox Game Maker. The Sandbox virtual world is made up of LAND – digital pieces of real estate – in The Sandbox metaverse that players can buy to build experiences on top of.