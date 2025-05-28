Sandy CodexSANDY
Live Sandy Codex price updates and the latest Sandy Codex news.
$0.013
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.008
24h high
$0.01
The live Sandy Codex price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.33M. The table above accurately updates our SANDY price in real time. The price of SANDY is down -1.44% since last hour, up 41.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.80M. SANDY has a circulating supply of 831.75M coins and a max supply of 831.75M SANDY.
Sandy Codex Stats
What is the market cap of Sandy Codex?
The current market cap of Sandy Codex is $11.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Sandy Codex?
Currently, 179.69M of SANDY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 41.56%.
What is the current price of Sandy Codex?
The price of 1 Sandy Codex currently costs $0.01.
How many Sandy Codex are there?
The current circulating supply of Sandy Codex is 831.75M. This is the total amount of SANDY that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Sandy Codex?
Sandy Codex (SANDY) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 11.20M
41.56 %
#1729
$ 2.33M
830,000,000
