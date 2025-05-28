sani

$0.0000234

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000005

24h high

$0.00002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sanin Inu price today is $0.00002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $121.20K. The table above accurately updates our SANI price in real time. The price of SANI is up 0.27% since last hour, up 317.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.63M. SANI has a circulating supply of 883.24B coins and a max supply of 883.24B SANI.

Sanin Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Sanin Inu?

The current market cap of Sanin Inu is $20.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sanin Inu?

Currently, 5.19B of SANI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $121.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 317.19%.

What is the current price of Sanin Inu?

The price of 1 Sanin Inu currently costs $0.00002.

How many Sanin Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Sanin Inu is 883.24B. This is the total amount of SANI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sanin Inu?

Sanin Inu (SANI) currently ranks 1142 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 20.65M

317.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1142

24H Volume

$ 121.20K

Circulating Supply

880,000,000,000

