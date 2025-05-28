santos

$2.48

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.45

24h high

$2.51

The live Santos FC Fan Token price today is $2.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.93M. The table above accurately updates our SANTOS price in real time. The price of SANTOS is down -0.71% since last hour, up 0.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $74.40M. SANTOS has a circulating supply of 10.65M coins and a max supply of 30.00M SANTOS.

Santos FC Fan Token Stats

What is the market cap of Santos FC Fan Token?

The current market cap of Santos FC Fan Token is $26.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Santos FC Fan Token?

Currently, 1.59M of SANTOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.93M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.16%.

What is the current price of Santos FC Fan Token?

The price of 1 Santos FC Fan Token currently costs $2.48.

How many Santos FC Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Santos FC Fan Token is 10.65M. This is the total amount of SANTOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Santos FC Fan Token?

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) currently ranks 1054 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 26.42M

0.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#1054

24H Volume

$ 3.93M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000

