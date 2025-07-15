sarm

The live Stella Armada price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.80M. The table above accurately updates our SARM price in real time. The price of SARM is up 75.02% since last hour, up 121.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.05M. SARM has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 5.00B SARM.

Stella Armada Stats

What is the market cap of Stella Armada?

The current market cap of Stella Armada is $9.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stella Armada?

Currently, 2.56B of SARM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 121.91%.

What is the current price of Stella Armada?

The price of 1 Stella Armada currently costs $0.005.

How many Stella Armada are there?

The current circulating supply of Stella Armada is 2.00B. This is the total amount of SARM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stella Armada?

Stella Armada (SARM) currently ranks 1643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.79M

121.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#1643

24H Volume

$ 11.80M

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

