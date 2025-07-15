$0.00461 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.001 24h high $0.005

The live Stella Armada price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.80M. The table above accurately updates our SARM price in real time. The price of SARM is up 75.02% since last hour, up 121.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 23.05M. SARM has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 5.00B SARM .