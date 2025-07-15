Stella ArmadaSARM
Live Stella Armada price updates and the latest Stella Armada news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00461
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.005
The live Stella Armada price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.80M. The table above accurately updates our SARM price in real time. The price of SARM is up 75.02% since last hour, up 121.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.05M. SARM has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 5.00B SARM.
Stella Armada Stats
What is the market cap of Stella Armada?
The current market cap of Stella Armada is $9.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Stella Armada?
Currently, 2.56B of SARM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 121.91%.
What is the current price of Stella Armada?
The price of 1 Stella Armada currently costs $0.005.
How many Stella Armada are there?
The current circulating supply of Stella Armada is 2.00B. This is the total amount of SARM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Stella Armada?
Stella Armada (SARM) currently ranks 1643 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.79M
121.91 %
#1643
$ 11.80M
2,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Investors now have a full spectrum of BTC access, from ETFs to mining stocks, corporate treasuries, and income-generating hybrids. Strategy leads with efficient leverage, while Metaplanet targets 1% of BTC supply. Miners like Marathon and Iris offer contrasting strategies, and new instruments like preferreds and convertible ETFs unlock yield and upside. The landscape is mature and diverse, the question isn’t whether to invest in BTC, but how.
Research
We’re bullish on the PUMP token. We believe Pump.fun's brand strength, existing integrations, product roadmap, and strategic levers justify PUMP's TGE valuation, and expect the token to re-rate meaningfully higher in the months ahead.
by Ryan Connor
/