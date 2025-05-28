sasha

$0.0000000000487

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00000000002

24h high

$0.00000000009

VS
USD
BTC

The live SASHA CAT price today is $0.00000000005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $811.25K. The table above accurately updates our SASHA price in real time. The price of SASHA is down -17.41% since last hour, up 86.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.87M. SASHA has a circulating supply of 99,999.95T coins and a max supply of 99,999.95T SASHA.

SASHA CAT Stats

What is the market cap of SASHA CAT?

The current market cap of SASHA CAT is $6.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SASHA CAT?

Currently, 16,659.44T of SASHA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $811.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 86.23%.

What is the current price of SASHA CAT?

The price of 1 SASHA CAT currently costs $0.00000000005.

How many SASHA CAT are there?

The current circulating supply of SASHA CAT is 99,999.95T. This is the total amount of SASHA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SASHA CAT?

SASHA CAT (SASHA) currently ranks 1696 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.25M

86.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1696

24H Volume

$ 811.25K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000,000,000

