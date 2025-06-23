$0.999 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.00 24h high $1.00

The live Satoshi Stablecoin price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.67K. The table above accurately updates our SATUSD price in real time. The price of SATUSD is up 0.11% since last hour, up 0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 63.40M. SATUSD has a circulating supply of 63.47M coins and a max supply of 63.47M SATUSD .