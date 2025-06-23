Satoshi StablecoinSATUSD
Live Satoshi Stablecoin price updates and the latest Satoshi Stablecoin news.
price
sponsored by
$0.999
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.00
24h high
$1.00
The live Satoshi Stablecoin price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $68.67K. The table above accurately updates our SATUSD price in real time. The price of SATUSD is up 0.11% since last hour, up 0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $63.40M. SATUSD has a circulating supply of 63.47M coins and a max supply of 63.47M SATUSD.
Satoshi Stablecoin Stats
What is the market cap of Satoshi Stablecoin?
The current market cap of Satoshi Stablecoin is $63.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Satoshi Stablecoin?
Currently, 68.74K of SATUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $68.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.09%.
What is the current price of Satoshi Stablecoin?
The price of 1 Satoshi Stablecoin currently costs $1.00.
How many Satoshi Stablecoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Satoshi Stablecoin is 63.47M. This is the total amount of SATUSD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Satoshi Stablecoin?
Satoshi Stablecoin (SATUSD) currently ranks 609 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 63.41M
0.09 %
#609
$ 68.67K
63,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.