sauce

SaucerSwapSAUCE

Live SaucerSwap price updates and the latest SaucerSwap news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0388

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live SaucerSwap price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $458.48K. The table above accurately updates our SAUCE price in real time. The price of SAUCE is down -0.56% since last hour, down -0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.82M. SAUCE has a circulating supply of 807.81M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SAUCE.

SaucerSwap Stats

What is the market cap of SaucerSwap?

The current market cap of SaucerSwap is $31.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SaucerSwap?

Currently, 11.81M of SAUCE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $458.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.02%.

What is the current price of SaucerSwap?

The price of 1 SaucerSwap currently costs $0.04.

How many SaucerSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of SaucerSwap is 807.81M. This is the total amount of SAUCE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SaucerSwap?

SaucerSwap (SAUCE) currently ranks 955 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.41M

-0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#955

24H Volume

$ 458.48K

Circulating Supply

810,000,000

latest SaucerSwap news