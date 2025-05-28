BENQI Liquid Staked AVAXSAVAX
Live BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX price updates and the latest BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX news.
price
$28.65
$0
(0%)
24h low
$27.74
24h high
$28.87
The live BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX price today is $28.65 with a 24-hour trading volume of $348.18K. The table above accurately updates our SAVAX price in real time. The price of SAVAX is down -0.43% since last hour, up 1.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $284.54M. SAVAX has a circulating supply of 9.93M coins and a max supply of 9.93M SAVAX.
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX Stats
What is the market cap of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX?
The current market cap of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX is $285.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX?
Currently, 12.15K of SAVAX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $348.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.07%.
What is the current price of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX?
The price of 1 BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX currently costs $28.65.
How many BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX are there?
The current circulating supply of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX is 9.93M. This is the total amount of SAVAX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX?
BENQI Liquid Staked AVAX (SAVAX) currently ranks 250 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 285.65M
1.07 %
#250
$ 348.18K
9,900,000
