$1.04

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.03

24h high

$1.05

The live Avant Staked USD price today is $1.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $512.05K. The table above accurately updates our SAVUSD price in real time. The price of SAVUSD is down -0.01% since last hour, down -0.38% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $55.41M. SAVUSD has a circulating supply of 53.33M coins and a max supply of 53.33M SAVUSD.

Avant Staked USD Stats

What is the market cap of Avant Staked USD?

The current market cap of Avant Staked USD is $55.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Avant Staked USD?

Currently, 492.83K of SAVUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $512.05K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.38%.

What is the current price of Avant Staked USD?

The price of 1 Avant Staked USD currently costs $1.04.

How many Avant Staked USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Avant Staked USD is 53.33M. This is the total amount of SAVUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Avant Staked USD?

Avant Staked USD (SAVUSD) currently ranks 684 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 55.44M

-0.38 %

Market Cap Rank

#684

24H Volume

$ 512.05K

Circulating Supply

53,000,000

