$222.49
$0
(0%)
24h low
$216.63
24h high
$222.87
The live Snowbank price today is $222.49 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.20K. The table above accurately updates our SB price in real time. The price of SB is up 0.53% since last hour, down -0.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.52M. SB has a circulating supply of 159.64K coins and a max supply of 159.64K SB.
about Snowbank
What is Snowbank?
Snowbank Stats
What is the market cap of Snowbank?
The current market cap of Snowbank is $35.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Snowbank?
Currently, 5.41 of SB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.01%.
What is the current price of Snowbank?
The price of 1 Snowbank currently costs $222.49.
How many Snowbank are there?
The current circulating supply of Snowbank is 159.64K. This is the total amount of SB that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Snowbank?
Snowbank (SB) currently ranks 928 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 35.52M
-0.01 %
#928
$ 1.20K
160,000
