sbeth

Sui Bridged Ether (Sui)SBETH

Live Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) price updates and the latest Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$2,420.36

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,419.12

24h high

$2,633.79

VS
USD
BTC

The live Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) price today is $2,420.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $155.84K. The table above accurately updates our SBETH price in real time. The price of SBETH is down -0.04% since last hour, down -7.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.56M. SBETH has a circulating supply of 18.00K coins and a max supply of 18.00K SBETH.

Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) Stats

What is the market cap of Sui Bridged Ether (Sui)?

The current market cap of Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) is $43.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sui Bridged Ether (Sui)?

Currently, 64.39 of SBETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $155.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.01%.

What is the current price of Sui Bridged Ether (Sui)?

The price of 1 Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) currently costs $2,420.36.

How many Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) are there?

The current circulating supply of Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) is 18.00K. This is the total amount of SBETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sui Bridged Ether (Sui)?

Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) (SBETH) currently ranks 739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 43.56M

-7.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#739

24H Volume

$ 155.84K

Circulating Supply

18,000

latest Sui Bridged Ether (Sui) news