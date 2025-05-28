Saber is a cross-chain decentralized exchange/AMM on Solana, with an initial focus on stablecoin swapping and staking and has now expanded into a range of non-stablecoin pairs. Saber currently supports 84 token pairs. Users can currently deposit into Saber liquidity pools to earn passive yield from transaction fees and token-based incentives. Saber was created by Saber Labs, which is backed by a number of crypto-native funds as well as Solana Ventures.