SaberSBR
Live Saber price updates and the latest Saber news.
price
$0.00318
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.004
The live Saber price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $888.02K. The table above accurately updates our SBR price in real time. The price of SBR is down -9.92% since last hour, up 6.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.67M. SBR has a circulating supply of 2.25B coins and a max supply of 3.04B SBR.
about Saber
What is Saber?
Saber Stats
What is the market cap of Saber?
The current market cap of Saber is $7.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Saber?
Currently, 279.43M of SBR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $888.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.08%.
What is the current price of Saber?
The price of 1 Saber currently costs $0.003.
How many Saber are there?
The current circulating supply of Saber is 2.25B. This is the total amount of SBR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Saber?
Saber (SBR) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.12M
6.08 %
#1742
$ 888.02K
2,200,000,000
