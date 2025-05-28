sbtc

sBTCSBTC

Live sBTC price updates and the latest sBTC news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$105,233

$0

(0%)

24h low

$104,170.00

24h high

$109,211.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live sBTC price today is $105,233.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.74K. The table above accurately updates our SBTC price in real time. The price of SBTC is down -0.43% since last hour, down -2.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $105.23M. SBTC has a circulating supply of 1.00K coins and a max supply of 1.00K SBTC.

sBTC Stats

What is the market cap of sBTC?

The current market cap of sBTC is $105.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of sBTC?

Currently, 0.56 of SBTC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.74K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.90%.

What is the current price of sBTC?

The price of 1 sBTC currently costs $105,233.00.

How many sBTC are there?

The current circulating supply of sBTC is 1.00K. This is the total amount of SBTC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of sBTC?

sBTC (SBTC) currently ranks 464 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 105.23M

-2.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#464

24H Volume

$ 58.74K

Circulating Supply

1,000

latest sBTC news