$0.00344
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.004
The live Siacoin price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.39M. The table above accurately updates our SC price in real time. The price of SC is down -0.23% since last hour, down -1.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $208.28M. SC has a circulating supply of 56.03B coins and a max supply of 60.46B SC.
about Siacoin
What is Siacoin?
Siacoin Stats
What is the market cap of Siacoin?
The current market cap of Siacoin is $193.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Siacoin?
Currently, 1.28B of SC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.39M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.57%.
What is the current price of Siacoin?
The price of 1 Siacoin currently costs $0.003.
How many Siacoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Siacoin is 56.03B. This is the total amount of SC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Siacoin?
Siacoin (SC) currently ranks 319 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
