sca

ScallopSCA

Live Scallop price updates and the latest Scallop news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.144

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Scallop price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.59M. The table above accurately updates our SCA price in real time. The price of SCA is down -0.45% since last hour, up 0.75% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $35.93M. SCA has a circulating supply of 109.40M coins and a max supply of 250.00M SCA.

Scallop Stats

What is the market cap of Scallop?

The current market cap of Scallop is $15.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Scallop?

Currently, 38.93M of SCA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.75%.

What is the current price of Scallop?

The price of 1 Scallop currently costs $0.14.

How many Scallop are there?

The current circulating supply of Scallop is 109.40M. This is the total amount of SCA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Scallop?

Scallop (SCA) currently ranks 1328 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.72M

0.75 %

Market Cap Rank

#1328

24H Volume

$ 5.59M

Circulating Supply

110,000,000

latest Scallop news