price

$0.00852

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

The live Smoking Chicken Fish price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.17M. The table above accurately updates our SCF price in real time. The price of SCF is down -0.30% since last hour, down -12.78% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.52M. SCF has a circulating supply of 999.83M coins and a max supply of 999.83M SCF.

Smoking Chicken Fish Stats

What is the market cap of Smoking Chicken Fish?

The current market cap of Smoking Chicken Fish is $8.57M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Smoking Chicken Fish?

Currently, 137.60M of SCF were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.78%.

What is the current price of Smoking Chicken Fish?

The price of 1 Smoking Chicken Fish currently costs $0.009.

How many Smoking Chicken Fish are there?

The current circulating supply of Smoking Chicken Fish is 999.83M. This is the total amount of SCF that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Smoking Chicken Fish?

Smoking Chicken Fish (SCF) currently ranks 1705 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.57M

-12.78 %

Market Cap Rank

#1705

24H Volume

$ 1.17M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Smoking Chicken Fish news