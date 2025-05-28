sci

$3.56

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.37

24h high

$3.87

The live PoSciDonDAO Token price today is $3.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $106.58K. The table above accurately updates our SCI price in real time. The price of SCI is up 1.27% since last hour, up 3.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $67.32M. SCI has a circulating supply of 3.12M coins and a max supply of 18.91M SCI.

PoSciDonDAO Token Stats

What is the market cap of PoSciDonDAO Token?

The current market cap of PoSciDonDAO Token is $11.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of PoSciDonDAO Token?

Currently, 29.94K of SCI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $106.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.04%.

What is the current price of PoSciDonDAO Token?

The price of 1 PoSciDonDAO Token currently costs $3.56.

How many PoSciDonDAO Token are there?

The current circulating supply of PoSciDonDAO Token is 3.12M. This is the total amount of SCI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of PoSciDonDAO Token?

PoSciDonDAO Token (SCI) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.41M

3.04 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 106.58K

Circulating Supply

3,100,000

