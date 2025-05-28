sclp

$0.148

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.40

The live Scallop price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.03K. The table above accurately updates our SCLP price in real time. The price of SCLP is down -15.81% since last hour, down -56.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.85M. SCLP has a circulating supply of 64.97M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SCLP.

What is the market cap of Scallop?

The current market cap of Scallop is $10.03M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Scallop?

Currently, 478.36K of SCLP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -56.61%.

What is the current price of Scallop?

The price of 1 Scallop currently costs $0.15.

How many Scallop are there?

The current circulating supply of Scallop is 64.97M. This is the total amount of SCLP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Scallop?

Scallop (SCLP) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.03M

-56.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 71.03K

Circulating Supply

65,000,000

