The live Scrat price today is $0.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.70M. The table above accurately updates our SCRAT price in real time. The price of SCRAT is down -3.07% since last hour, down -14.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.20M. SCRAT has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SCRAT.

Scrat Stats

What is the market cap of Scrat?

The current market cap of Scrat is $4.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Scrat?

Currently, 40.38M of SCRAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.81%.

What is the current price of Scrat?

The price of 1 Scrat currently costs $0.04.

How many Scrat are there?

The current circulating supply of Scrat is 100.00M. This is the total amount of SCRAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Scrat?

Scrat (SCRAT) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.61M

-14.81 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 1.70M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

