Secret Network is an independent, base-layer blockchain network built using the Cosmos SDK. It supports smart contract development and introduces data privacy by default for these contracts, enabling developers to build decentralized applications that also protect user data and preserve privacy. The protocol implements "programmable privacy," which is defined as arbitrarily complex data privacy controls within an application. Secret Network calls these privacy-preserving applications Secret Apps. The project believes that users and organizations need granular control over their data for blockchain technology to reach global adoption.