$1.05

$0

(0%)

The live Savings crvUSD price today is $1.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.86M. The table above accurately updates our SCRVUSD price in real time. The price of SCRVUSD is up 0.00% since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.54M. SCRVUSD has a circulating supply of 36.88M coins and a max supply of 36.88M SCRVUSD.

Savings crvUSD Stats

What is the market cap of Savings crvUSD?

The current market cap of Savings crvUSD is $38.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Savings crvUSD?

Currently, 3.69M of SCRVUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.86M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of Savings crvUSD?

The price of 1 Savings crvUSD currently costs $1.05.

How many Savings crvUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of Savings crvUSD is 36.88M. This is the total amount of SCRVUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Savings crvUSD?

Savings crvUSD (SCRVUSD) currently ranks 844 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 38.54M

-0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#844

24H Volume

$ 3.86M

Circulating Supply

37,000,000

