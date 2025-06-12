scs

Solcasino TokenSCS

Live Solcasino Token price updates and the latest Solcasino Token news.

price

$0.00151

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Solcasino Token price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.89K. The table above accurately updates our SCS price in real time. The price of SCS is down -0.94% since last hour, down -0.85% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.30M. SCS has a circulating supply of 6.16B coins and a max supply of 6.16B SCS.

Solcasino Token Stats

What is the market cap of Solcasino Token?

The current market cap of Solcasino Token is $9.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Solcasino Token?

Currently, 4.56M of SCS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.85%.

What is the current price of Solcasino Token?

The price of 1 Solcasino Token currently costs $0.002.

How many Solcasino Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Solcasino Token is 6.16B. This is the total amount of SCS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Solcasino Token?

Solcasino Token (SCS) currently ranks 1637 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.30M

-0.85 %

Market Cap Rank

#1637

24H Volume

$ 6.89K

Circulating Supply

6,200,000,000

