$1.19

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.18

24h high

$1.22

The live Savings xDAI price today is $1.19 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.94M. The table above accurately updates our SDAI price in real time. The price of SDAI is down -0.13% since last hour, up 0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $112.39M. SDAI has a circulating supply of 94.44M coins and a max supply of 94.44M SDAI.

Savings xDAI Stats

What is the market cap of Savings xDAI?

The current market cap of Savings xDAI is $112.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Savings xDAI?

Currently, 2.47M of SDAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.94M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of Savings xDAI?

The price of 1 Savings xDAI currently costs $1.19.

How many Savings xDAI are there?

The current circulating supply of Savings xDAI is 94.44M. This is the total amount of SDAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Savings xDAI?

Savings xDAI (SDAI) currently ranks 445 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 112.21M

0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#445

24H Volume

$ 2.94M

Circulating Supply

94,000,000

