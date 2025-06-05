sdeusd

price

$1.04

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.04

24h high

$1.05

The live Elixir Staked deUSD price today is $1.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.18K. The table above accurately updates our SDEUSD price in real time. The price of SDEUSD is down -0.02% since last hour, up 0.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $98.69M. SDEUSD has a circulating supply of 94.53M coins and a max supply of 94.53M SDEUSD.

Elixir Staked deUSD Stats

What is the market cap of Elixir Staked deUSD?

The current market cap of Elixir Staked deUSD is $98.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Elixir Staked deUSD?

Currently, 54.77K of SDEUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.18K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.02%.

What is the current price of Elixir Staked deUSD?

The price of 1 Elixir Staked deUSD currently costs $1.04.

How many Elixir Staked deUSD are there?

The current circulating supply of Elixir Staked deUSD is 94.53M. This is the total amount of SDEUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Elixir Staked deUSD?

Elixir Staked deUSD (SDEUSD) currently ranks 465 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 98.69M

0.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#465

24H Volume

$ 57.18K

Circulating Supply

95,000,000

