$0.00612

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.006

The live SMARDEX price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $434.89K. The table above accurately updates our SDEX price in real time. The price of SDEX is down -0.26% since last hour, up 0.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.10M. SDEX has a circulating supply of 9.17B coins and a max supply of 9.98B SDEX.

SMARDEX Stats

What is the market cap of SMARDEX?

The current market cap of SMARDEX is $56.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SMARDEX?

Currently, 71.02M of SDEX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $434.89K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.24%.

What is the current price of SMARDEX?

The price of 1 SMARDEX currently costs $0.006.

How many SMARDEX are there?

The current circulating supply of SMARDEX is 9.17B. This is the total amount of SDEX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SMARDEX?

SMARDEX (SDEX) currently ranks 691 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 56.12M

0.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#691

24H Volume

$ 434.89K

Circulating Supply

9,200,000,000

