Into 2026, we see a barbell as the most sensible way to express the thesis with Robinhood as the core, steadier compounder, and Coinbase as the higher-beta call option on the next crypto up-leg. Robinhood’s premium multiple is now earned by a broader, more durable revenue mix (options, NII, crypto) with identifiable execution catalysts (Bitstamp/WonderFi integration, continued Gold adoption, the banking rollout, and early tokenization/L2 efforts). Coinbase’s story skews more cyclical but gains structural heft from Deribit, Base economics, brand reputation, CaaS offerings, Custody, product expansions, and payment rails that can thicken Subscriptions & Services through a cycle.