$1.21

The live stake.link price today is $1.21 with a 24-hour trading volume of $217.55K. The table above accurately updates our SDL price in real time. The price of SDL is up 41.06% since last hour, up 85.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $121.00M. SDL has a circulating supply of 57.27M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SDL.

stake.link Stats

What is the market cap of stake.link?

The current market cap of stake.link is $64.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of stake.link?

Currently, 179.80K of SDL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $217.55K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 85.26%.

What is the current price of stake.link?

The price of 1 stake.link currently costs $1.21.

How many stake.link are there?

The current circulating supply of stake.link is 57.27M. This is the total amount of SDL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of stake.link?

stake.link (SDL) currently ranks 679 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 64.44M

85.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#679

24H Volume

$ 217.55K

Circulating Supply

57,000,000

