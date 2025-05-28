Stake DAOSDT
Live Stake DAO price updates and the latest Stake DAO news.
price
sponsored by
$0.306
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.29
24h high
$0.34
The live Stake DAO price today is $0.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.68K. The table above accurately updates our SDT price in real time. The price of SDT is down -0.85% since last hour, down -8.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.49M. SDT has a circulating supply of 63.05M coins and a max supply of 66.92M SDT.
Stake DAO Stats
What is the market cap of Stake DAO?
The current market cap of Stake DAO is $19.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Stake DAO?
Currently, 319.07K of SDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.98%.
What is the current price of Stake DAO?
The price of 1 Stake DAO currently costs $0.31.
How many Stake DAO are there?
The current circulating supply of Stake DAO is 63.05M. This is the total amount of SDT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Stake DAO?
Stake DAO (SDT) currently ranks 1217 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 19.31M
-8.98 %
#1217
$ 97.68K
63,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/