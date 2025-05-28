sdt

$0.306

The live Stake DAO price today is $0.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.68K. The table above accurately updates our SDT price in real time. The price of SDT is down -0.85% since last hour, down -8.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.49M. SDT has a circulating supply of 63.05M coins and a max supply of 66.92M SDT.

Stake DAO Stats

What is the market cap of Stake DAO?

The current market cap of Stake DAO is $19.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stake DAO?

Currently, 319.07K of SDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $97.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.98%.

What is the current price of Stake DAO?

The price of 1 Stake DAO currently costs $0.31.

How many Stake DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of Stake DAO is 63.05M. This is the total amount of SDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stake DAO?

Stake DAO (SDT) currently ranks 1217 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 19.31M

-8.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1217

24H Volume

$ 97.68K

Circulating Supply

63,000,000

