$0.483

24h low

$0.48

24h high

$0.54

The live Seamless Protocol price today is $0.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.24M. The table above accurately updates our SEAM price in real time. The price of SEAM is down -0.16% since last hour, down -1.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.32M. SEAM has a circulating supply of 35.49M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SEAM.

Seamless Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Seamless Protocol?

The current market cap of Seamless Protocol is $17.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Seamless Protocol?

Currently, 2.57M of SEAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.47%.

What is the current price of Seamless Protocol?

The price of 1 Seamless Protocol currently costs $0.48.

How many Seamless Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Seamless Protocol is 35.49M. This is the total amount of SEAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Seamless Protocol?

Seamless Protocol (SEAM) currently ranks 1277 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 17.15M

-1.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1277

24H Volume

$ 1.24M

Circulating Supply

35,000,000

