$0.00747

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.008

The live SEAMANIA price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $168.90K. The table above accurately updates our SEAMANIA price in real time. The price of SEAMANIA is down -5.82% since last hour, up 66.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.47M. SEAMANIA has a circulating supply of 999.74M coins and a max supply of 999.74M SEAMANIA.

SEAMANIA Stats

What is the market cap of SEAMANIA?

The current market cap of SEAMANIA is $7.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SEAMANIA?

Currently, 22.62M of SEAMANIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $168.90K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 66.36%.

What is the current price of SEAMANIA?

The price of 1 SEAMANIA currently costs $0.007.

How many SEAMANIA are there?

The current circulating supply of SEAMANIA is 999.74M. This is the total amount of SEAMANIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SEAMANIA?

SEAMANIA (SEAMANIA) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.66M

66.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1735

24H Volume

$ 168.90K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

