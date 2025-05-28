seda

$0.0319

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live SEDA price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $466.26K. The table above accurately updates our SEDA price in real time. The price of SEDA is down -0.04% since last hour, up 3.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.00M. SEDA has a circulating supply of 346.89M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SEDA.

SEDA Stats

Market Cap

$ 11.05M

3.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#1551

24H Volume

$ 466.26K

Circulating Supply

350,000,000

