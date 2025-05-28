send

The live Suilend price today is $0.83 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.81M. The table above accurately updates our SEND price in real time. The price of SEND is down -0.13% since last hour, up 0.76% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $82.67M. SEND has a circulating supply of 49.05M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SEND.

Suilend Stats

What is the market cap of Suilend?

The current market cap of Suilend is $40.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Suilend?

Currently, 2.19M of SEND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.81M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.76%.

What is the current price of Suilend?

The price of 1 Suilend currently costs $0.83.

How many Suilend are there?

The current circulating supply of Suilend is 49.05M. This is the total amount of SEND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Suilend?

Suilend (SEND) currently ranks 818 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 40.54M

0.76 %

Market Cap Rank

#818

24H Volume

$ 1.81M

Circulating Supply

49,000,000

