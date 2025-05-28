seraph

The live Seraph price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.92M. The table above accurately updates our SERAPH price in real time. The price of SERAPH is down -0.13% since last hour, up 2.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $165.98M. SERAPH has a circulating supply of 227.32M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SERAPH.

Seraph Stats

What is the market cap of Seraph?

The current market cap of Seraph is $37.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Seraph?

Currently, 11.54M of SERAPH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.99%.

What is the current price of Seraph?

The price of 1 Seraph currently costs $0.17.

How many Seraph are there?

The current circulating supply of Seraph is 227.32M. This is the total amount of SERAPH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Seraph?

Seraph (SERAPH) currently ranks 853 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.73M

2.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#853

24H Volume

$ 1.92M

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

