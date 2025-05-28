sersh

Serenity ShieldSERSH

Live Serenity Shield price updates and the latest Serenity Shield news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00947

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.86

VS
USD
BTC

The live Serenity Shield price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.17M. The table above accurately updates our SERSH price in real time. The price of SERSH is down -98.28% since last hour, down -98.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $947.03K. SERSH has a circulating supply of 9.65M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SERSH.

Serenity Shield Stats

What is the market cap of Serenity Shield?

The current market cap of Serenity Shield is $5.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Serenity Shield?

Currently, 229.42M of SERSH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.17M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -98.82%.

What is the current price of Serenity Shield?

The price of 1 Serenity Shield currently costs $0.009.

How many Serenity Shield are there?

The current circulating supply of Serenity Shield is 9.65M. This is the total amount of SERSH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Serenity Shield?

Serenity Shield (SERSH) currently ranks 1630 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.48M

-98.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1630

24H Volume

$ 2.17M

Circulating Supply

9,700,000

latest Serenity Shield news