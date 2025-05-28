serv

The live OpenServ price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.12M. The table above accurately updates our SERV price in real time. The price of SERV is down -0.22% since last hour, down -7.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.56M. SERV has a circulating supply of 683.96M coins and a max supply of 1.00B SERV.

OpenServ Stats

What is the market cap of OpenServ?

The current market cap of OpenServ is $42.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of OpenServ?

Currently, 18.27M of SERV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.55%.

What is the current price of OpenServ?

The price of 1 OpenServ currently costs $0.06.

How many OpenServ are there?

The current circulating supply of OpenServ is 683.96M. This is the total amount of SERV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of OpenServ?

OpenServ (SERV) currently ranks 802 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 42.09M

-7.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#802

24H Volume

$ 1.12M

Circulating Supply

680,000,000

