$2,481.14

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,242.16

24h high

$2,893.58

VS
USD
BTC

The live sETH price today is $2,481.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $53.19K. The table above accurately updates our SETH price in real time. The price of SETH is down -12.45% since last hour, down -10.83% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $28.74M. SETH has a circulating supply of 11.58K coins and a max supply of 11.58K SETH.

sETH Stats

What is the market cap of sETH?

The current market cap of sETH is $28.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of sETH?

Currently, 21.44 of SETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $53.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.83%.

What is the current price of sETH?

The price of 1 sETH currently costs $2,481.14.

How many sETH are there?

The current circulating supply of sETH is 11.58K. This is the total amount of SETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of sETH?

sETH (SETH) currently ranks 1019 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.31M

-10.83 %

Market Cap Rank

#1019

24H Volume

$ 53.19K

Circulating Supply

12,000

