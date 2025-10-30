sETH2SETH2
Live sETH2 price updates and the latest sETH2 news.
price
$3,720.71
$0
(0%)
24h low
$4,263.95
24h high
$4,484.10
The live sETH2 price today is $3,720.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.58K. The table above accurately updates our SETH2 price in real time. The price of SETH2 is % since last hour, down -5.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.34M. SETH2 has a circulating supply of 2.24K coins and a max supply of 2.24K SETH2.
sETH2 Stats
What is the market cap of sETH2?
The current market cap of sETH2 is $7.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of sETH2?
Currently, 13.86 of SETH2 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.58K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.08%.
What is the current price of sETH2?
The price of 1 sETH2 currently costs $3,720.71.
How many sETH2 are there?
The current circulating supply of sETH2 is 2.24K. This is the total amount of SETH2 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of sETH2?
sETH2 (SETH2) currently ranks 1987 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.24M
-5.08 %
#1987
$ 51.58K
2,200
