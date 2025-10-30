$3,720.71 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $4,263.95 24h high $4,484.10

The live sETH2 price today is $3,720.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.58K. The table above accurately updates our SETH2 price in real time. The price of SETH2 is % since last hour, down -5.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 8.34M. SETH2 has a circulating supply of 2.24K coins and a max supply of 2.24K SETH2 .