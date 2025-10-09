$148.43 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $128.63 24h high $167.59

The live saffron.finance price today is $148.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 792.56K. The table above accurately updates our SFI price in real time. The price of SFI is down -1.92% since last hour, up 12.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 13.67M. SFI has a circulating supply of 80.05K coins and a max supply of 92.12K SFI .