saffron.financeSFI
Live saffron.finance price updates and the latest saffron.finance news.
price
sponsored by
$148.43
$0
(0%)
24h low
$128.63
24h high
$167.59
The live saffron.finance price today is $148.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $792.56K. The table above accurately updates our SFI price in real time. The price of SFI is down -1.92% since last hour, up 12.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.67M. SFI has a circulating supply of 80.05K coins and a max supply of 92.12K SFI.
about saffron.finance
What is saffron.finance?
saffron.finance Stats
What is the market cap of saffron.finance?
The current market cap of saffron.finance is $11.88M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of saffron.finance?
Currently, 5.34K of SFI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $792.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.58%.
What is the current price of saffron.finance?
The price of 1 saffron.finance currently costs $148.43.
How many saffron.finance are there?
The current circulating supply of saffron.finance is 80.05K. This is the total amount of SFI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of saffron.finance?
saffron.finance (SFI) currently ranks 1698 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.88M
12.58 %
#1698
$ 792.56K
80,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.
/
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.