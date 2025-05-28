sflr

$0.0257

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live Sceptre Staked FLR price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $226.95K. The table above accurately updates our SFLR price in real time. The price of SFLR is down -0.29% since last hour, down -1.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $23.48M. SFLR has a circulating supply of 914.14M coins and a max supply of 914.14M SFLR.

Sceptre Staked FLR Stats

What is the market cap of Sceptre Staked FLR?

The current market cap of Sceptre Staked FLR is $23.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Sceptre Staked FLR?

Currently, 8.83M of SFLR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $226.95K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.58%.

What is the current price of Sceptre Staked FLR?

The price of 1 Sceptre Staked FLR currently costs $0.03.

How many Sceptre Staked FLR are there?

The current circulating supply of Sceptre Staked FLR is 914.14M. This is the total amount of SFLR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Sceptre Staked FLR?

Sceptre Staked FLR (SFLR) currently ranks 1118 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.48M

-1.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1118

24H Volume

$ 226.95K

Circulating Supply

910,000,000

