$0.556

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.55

24h high

$0.56

VS
USD
BTC

The live SafePal price today is $0.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.46M. The table above accurately updates our SFP price in real time. The price of SFP is down -0.10% since last hour, up 0.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $278.12M. SFP has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M SFP.

SafePal Stats

What is the market cap of SafePal?

The current market cap of SafePal is $278.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SafePal?

Currently, 6.22M of SFP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.60%.

What is the current price of SafePal?

The price of 1 SafePal currently costs $0.56.

How many SafePal are there?

The current circulating supply of SafePal is 500.00M. This is the total amount of SFP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SafePal?

SafePal (SFP) currently ranks 255 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 278.12M

0.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#255

24H Volume

$ 3.46M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

