sfrxeth

Staked Frax EtherSFRXETH

Live Staked Frax Ether price updates and the latest Staked Frax Ether news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$3,061.52

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2,938.70

24h high

$3,112.80

VS
USD
BTC

The live Staked Frax Ether price today is $3,061.52 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.78M. The table above accurately updates our SFRXETH price in real time. The price of SFRXETH is down -0.94% since last hour, up 3.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $250.72M. SFRXETH has a circulating supply of 81.89K coins and a max supply of 81.89K SFRXETH.

Staked Frax Ether Stats

What is the market cap of Staked Frax Ether?

The current market cap of Staked Frax Ether is $250.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Staked Frax Ether?

Currently, 580.72 of SFRXETH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.78M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.61%.

What is the current price of Staked Frax Ether?

The price of 1 Staked Frax Ether currently costs $3,061.52.

How many Staked Frax Ether are there?

The current circulating supply of Staked Frax Ether is 81.89K. This is the total amount of SFRXETH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Staked Frax Ether?

Staked Frax Ether (SFRXETH) currently ranks 268 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 250.72M

3.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#268

24H Volume

$ 1.78M

Circulating Supply

82,000

latest Staked Frax Ether news