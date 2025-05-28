sfrxusd

Staked Frax USDSFRXUSD

Live Staked Frax USD price updates and the latest Staked Frax USD news.

price

$1.13

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.13

24h high

$1.14

The live Staked Frax USD price today is $1.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $140.79K. The table above accurately updates our SFRXUSD price in real time. The price of SFRXUSD is down -0.00% since last hour, down -0.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.45M. SFRXUSD has a circulating supply of 28.72M coins and a max supply of 28.72M SFRXUSD.

Staked Frax USD Stats

What is the market cap of Staked Frax USD?

The current market cap of Staked Frax USD is $32.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Staked Frax USD?

Currently, 124.59K of SFRXUSD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $140.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.07%.

What is the current price of Staked Frax USD?

The price of 1 Staked Frax USD currently costs $1.13.

How many Staked Frax USD are there?

The current circulating supply of Staked Frax USD is 28.72M. This is the total amount of SFRXUSD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Staked Frax USD?

Staked Frax USD (SFRXUSD) currently ranks 936 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.56M

-0.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#936

24H Volume

$ 140.79K

Circulating Supply

29,000,000

