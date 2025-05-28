sfund

$0.726

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.71

24h high

$0.75

The live Seedify.fund price today is $0.73 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.14M. The table above accurately updates our SFUND price in real time. The price of SFUND is up 0.35% since last hour, down -3.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $72.55M. SFUND has a circulating supply of 63.56M coins and a max supply of 100.00M SFUND.

Seedify.fund Stats

What is the market cap of Seedify.fund?

The current market cap of Seedify.fund is $46.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Seedify.fund?

Currently, 5.71M of SFUND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.11%.

What is the current price of Seedify.fund?

The price of 1 Seedify.fund currently costs $0.73.

How many Seedify.fund are there?

The current circulating supply of Seedify.fund is 63.56M. This is the total amount of SFUND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Seedify.fund?

Seedify.fund (SFUND) currently ranks 768 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 46.21M

-3.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#768

24H Volume

$ 4.14M

Circulating Supply

64,000,000

