$0.006

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Songbird price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $491.73K. The table above accurately updates our SGB price in real time. The price of SGB is up 0.63% since last hour, down -5.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $112.07M. SGB has a circulating supply of 15.73B coins and a max supply of 18.68B SGB.

Songbird Stats

What is the market cap of Songbird?

The current market cap of Songbird is $94.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Songbird?

Currently, 81.96M of SGB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $491.73K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.91%.

What is the current price of Songbird?

The price of 1 Songbird currently costs $0.006.

How many Songbird are there?

The current circulating supply of Songbird is 15.73B. This is the total amount of SGB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Songbird?

Songbird (SGB) currently ranks 518 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 94.36M

-5.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#518

24H Volume

$ 491.73K

Circulating Supply

16,000,000,000

